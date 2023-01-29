Local

One twin from Ohio Amber Alert dies; brother had been rescued in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomass, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December, was found dead Saturday night, police say.

The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.

Police say the baby was identified as Ky’Air Thomass, who is the twin of Kason Thomass. Both babies were kidnapped in December; however Kason was rescued in Indianapolis.

No additional information was provided.

Previous Coverage: