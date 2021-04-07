Local

‘Operation Cookie Drop’ to give Girl Scout cookies to veterans, health care workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is looking for help.

The organization wants to share their cookies with local military, emergency responders and health care workers.

The initiative is called Operation Cookie Drop.

When purchasing the organization’s delectable treats online, simply indicate how you’d like to pay them forward. The cookies will then be donated and dropped off to local heroes.

Operation Cookie Drop will last through the end of April.

For more information and to donate cookies, click here.