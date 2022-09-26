Local

Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — According to a release from the U.S Department of Labor, an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined $42K after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions.

The release says the U.S. Department of Labor’s “Wage and Hour Division” found 102 minors, ages 14 and 15, working in violation of the child labor regulations at the H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator. These were at Dairy Queen stores located in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton and Decatur, and Sturgis, Michigan.

The release says H&H Coldwater LLC agreed to pay $42,572 in civil money penalties by Nov. 14 for its violations. The release also states the Fair Labor Standards Act prohibits 14 and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June. 1 through Labor Day, and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year. The document also states they can’t work more than 3 hours on school days, and 8 hours on non-school days, or more than 18-hours per week.

More information about the FLSA can be found by contacting them at 866 (487-9243).