Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Indy this weekend

A group of hotdoggers -- the people who get to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile -- pose with the Wienermobile in 2023. (Provided Photo/Oscar Mayer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — If you have ever dreamed of getting your own Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistle, you will have multiple chances this weekend!

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping by various stores in the Indianapolis area Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Continue reading for a list of stores it plans to visit.

Drivers “Angus Ann” and “Jumbo Dog Jimmy” are encouraging you to see the unique vehicle for yourself and learn more about its history. But, they say you will want to get to an event early if you plan to get a Wiener Whistle souvenir.

Find other tour dates here.

Events on Saturday, April 6:

Where: Meijer, 17000 Mercantile Boulevard, Noblesville | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Meijer, 225 West Spring Mill Pointe Drive, Westfield | 2 to 5 p.m.

Events on Sunday, April 7:

Where: Meijer, 5550 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Meijer, 5349 West Pike Plaza Road, Indianapolis | 2 to 5 p.m.

Event on Monday, April 8: