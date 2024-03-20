Performers showcase personal musical style with Bach to Rock

The Wunderlich brothers, from left, Orlandis, Emeraldt, Lawrence, and Valentin, play in a Bach to Rock band, LOVEblue. (Provided Photo/Amy Adams via The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — The Wunderlich brothers, Valentin, 16, Lawrence, 14, Orlandis, 12, and Emeraldt, 10, were just a few of around 40 students who performed on March 17 at the Bach to Rock Spring Showcase at the Basile Westfield Playhouse, at 220 N. Union St., Westfield.

“All the students did a fabulous job, and that’s how I know it’s successful,” said Kellie Miles, co-owner and co-manager of Bach to Rock Fishers. “It’s all about them having fun and feeling confident.”

Bach to Rock, “America’s Music School” with locations in Carmel, Fishers, and Zionsville, offers group and private lessons for more than 1,000 students in the area.

“We have all ages, all levels, and all walks of life,” said Zionsville instructor Baylie Owen. “We have beginners and people who have played music for a long time.”

Bach to Rock offers early childhood classes for children as young as three, and Owen said parents sometimes start taking lessons while they wait for their kids.

The school’s unique instruction model provides not only weekly personalized lessons but also offers ensemble programs, like bands and glee clubs, which convene for weekly jam sessions.

“It’s a holistic approach,” Miles said. “Students are learning to read music, but then it takes those principles and applies them to all kinds of music genres.”

In addition, students are encouraged to choose the songs they want to play with the idea that musicians learn best when they enjoy the music they’re playing.

The most recent showcase featured selections from Nirvana to Vivaldi played on instruments as varied as drums and violins.

“As a school, performance is part of making sure we’re providing well-rounded music educations,” Miles said. “That is a guiding principle across the board for Bach to Rock.”

While the more formal showcase offers students a recital format performance twice a year, more frequent and informal open mic nights also provide opportunities for ensembles to perform.

Musicians from Bach to Rock Fishers will be performing during Fairyville presented by Noblesville Creates in Downtown Noblesville April 17 to 20. The next open mic night for Bach to Rock Fishers will be May 17 at Books & Brews at 9402 Uptown Drive, Ste. 1400, in Indianapolis. Soloists will perform from 7 to 8 p.m., and ensembles will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.

Private lessons will continue throughout the summer, and summer camps will run weekly from the first week in June through the last week in July. The annual Battle of the Bands will welcome performers from all three area Bach to Rock locations for some friendly competition on June 16 at HI-FI Indy.

Bach to Rock Fishers is located at 12514 E. 116th St., Fishers. Visit bachtorock.com for more information and follow @b2rfishersin on social media for summer camp discounts.