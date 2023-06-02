Search
Peru man dies in Miami County crash

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A man died after a crash in Miami County Thursday, police say.

At 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s County responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31, in which a Peru, Indiana man died.

Investigators believe that Timothy Bacon, 55, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was driving a 2013 GMC Yukon traveling northbound on U.S. 31, approaching Business 31. Evidence indicates the Yukon continued northbound into the intersection of Business 31 striking a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix turning southbound from Business 31 onto U.S. 31.

The 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driver was Shamsiddin Rahman, 64, of Peru, Indiana. Rahman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Miami County Coroner’s Office. Bacon was transported to Dukes Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected of contributing to the crash. Notification to the Rahman’s family has been made.

