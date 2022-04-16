Local

‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana House Rabbit Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Dawn Sailer, president of the Indiana House Rabbit Society.

The Indiana House Rabbit Society is an all-volunteer organization that tries to improve the lives of domesticated rabbits and works to find loving homes for rescued rabbits.

“There’s a huge, huge need for [homes for] rescued bunnies,” Sailer said. “Rabbits are really social and intelligent. They’re super fun for the right for the right families.”

Sailer’s words of advice for anyone thinking of getting a bunny for Easter?

“Remember, it’s not just a pet for a few days. This is a lifetime commitment that could be up to 10 years for the life of the bunny.”

Find out more and view adoptable bunnies at the Indiana House Rabbit Society website.