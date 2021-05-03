Local

Police seek help to find Richmond woman missing since Saturday

Mikaela Grace Estes, 27, was reported missing on May 1, 2021. She had been traveling from Indianapolis back to her home in Richmond. (Provided Photo/ISP)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a Richmond woman who was reported missing Saturday and was last known to be in Ohio.

Mikaela Grace Estes, 27, was traveling Saturday from Indianapolis to her home in Richmond along Interstate 70. Family members said Estes called them to say she was planning to stop for fuel at the 131 mile marker, near New Lisbon, around 8:30 p.m. She was driving a silver 2016 Chrysler 200 with an unknown Indiana temporary plate, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Estes’ mother filed an initial missing person report with Richmond police on Saturday night when Estes did not arrive home, ISP said.

Richmond police reached out for assistance from ISP after learning Estes had also been in Henry County. On Monday, ISP investigators had confirmed Estes was in Columbus, Ohio, as of 1 p.m. Sunday. They are trying to find Estes and find out whether she is in Ohio of her own free will.

Estes is 5-feet-3 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, ISP said Monday.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Sgt. Scott Jarvis at the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at 765-778-2121 or 1-800-527-4752.