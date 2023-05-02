Polls open for Primary Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana voters will have their chance Tuesday to pick the candidates they want to see on the ballot in November’s general election.

Polls across Indiana open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Registered voters must have a valid photo ID in order to vote.

Early voting for the primary election ended Monday, and according to the Marion County Clerk, more than 12,650 cast an early ballot. That’s more than four times as many voters compared to 2019.

Despite an increase in voter turnout, election officials say that’s a fraction of registered voters.

Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell says she hopes more people turn out for Tuesday’s primary.

“Indianapolis mayor, city-county council, and town offices — that is an awesome responsibility, and if you think that only a small percentage of eligible voters are coming out to vote, your vote carries that much more weight — you matter, and your vote matters.”

Marion County resident Kevin Ellenberger understands the importance of voting in the primary.

“I think everybody who cares comes out and votes in the primary vs. just waiting until the election or not voting at all. That we can make a difference so I am hoping that is what we do.”

Like Ellenberger, voter Lauren Warfield knows that voting now will have a big impact on the city’s future.

“The reason I am voting is because, not only do these elections affect what happens in November, but a lot of the intricacies in what happens in our city happen today.”

How to cast your ballot

In Marion County, 186 voting locations will be open on Tuesday. Voters can go to any location — wherever is most convenient. That includes Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium.

People who have not returned their vote-by-mail ballots can bring them to any voting location today.

To find a Marion County polling place, visit the Vote Indy website. For more information on voting in Marion County, visit vote.indy.gov.

Voters outside of Marion County can check their voting status, find a voting location, and find out who’s on the ballot at indianavoters.in.gov.