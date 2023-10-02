Powerball winning tickets of $2 million and $50,000 sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

A hand written sign at a convenience store announces a Powerball jackpot of 1 billion dollars, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Players should check their Powerball tickets carefully as winning tickets for $2 million and $50,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $1.04 billion, the fourth highest in the game’s history.

One $2 million winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was purchased at Michigan Road Food Mart at 5106 N. Michigan Rd. in Indianapolis.

One $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Luke 273 located at 7277 Taft St. in Merrillville.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are: 19-30-37–44-46 with the Powerball of 22. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

Powerball® Overall Odds are 1 in 25.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries.

Indiana had the very first Powerball® jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball® jackpot wins with 39.

Must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.

ABOUT THE HOOSIER LOTTERY: For over 30 years, Hoosier Lottery distributions have benefited every county throughout Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $7 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually. The Hoosier Lottery has earned World Lottery Association Level 4 Certification through 2024 for achieving the highest level of responsible gaming. To learn more about the Hoosier Lottery, visit HoosierLottery.com/GivingBack and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.