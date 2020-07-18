Raising awareness of minority mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – July is Minority Mental Health Month.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, was on Daybreak Saturday.

She talked about the importance of mental health awareness and why it’s especially important in minority communities.

Additionally, she discussed whether racial and ethnic minority groups are more likely to be affected by mental health issues and examples of barriers those groups may face in obtaining mental health care.

