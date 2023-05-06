Randy Ollis to step away from WISH-TV in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Veteran WISH-TV meteorologist and “Life.Style.Live!” cohost Randy Ollis has made one more prediction: He’s going to step away from WISH-TV for good in August.

Randy went into semi-retirement in August 2021, several months after signing a multiyear deal with Circle City Broadcasting, the parent company of WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23.

Randy’s announcement came Saturday in a Facebook video post that he shared after completing the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon with his daughter.

With a finisher’s medal around his neck and his daughter at his side, Randy said:

“Just as we crossed the finish line of the Mini-Marathon today, I’m about to cross the finish line of my broadcasting career at Channel 8. I’ve been there for over 38 years and I’m letting the toothpaste out of the tube here today — I am going to fully retire on August 31. That will be my last day on the air at Channel 8 as I head into full retirement and ministry work with Child Evangelism Fellowship.”

Randy grew up in Elgin, Illinois, went to school at Northern Illinois University, and worked in Wausau, Wisconsin, and Dayton, Ohio before coming to Indy.

In 1984, when Randy moved to Indianapolis, the Colts moved into the RCA Dome.

Today, Randy is one of the most recognizable personalities on local television, best known for his loveable personality, silly jokes, and love of donuts. He has also inspired thousands of viewers with his faith, his love of family, and his perseverance during times of illness.

Viewers can catch Randy every weekday on WISH-TV’s “Life.Style.Live!” at 10 a.m. and the midday news at 11 a.m. His podcast, “Finding Faith with Randy Ollis,” is available on-demand from the All Indiana Podcast Network.

