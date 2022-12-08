Local

Rising respiratory illnesses cause for new visitation policy at Johnson Memorial Health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnson Memorial Health has updated their visitation policy due to an increasing number in respiratory illnesses.

The new visitation policy was announced Wednesday. Johnson Memorial Health is requiring all visitors to be 18 or older, and they must wear a mask when entering any of the facilities. According to their website, visitors must also be screened for COVID-19 and influenza symptoms daily upon entering any JMH facility.

The emergency department waiting areas will remain open at all times however, all inpatient waiting areas are closed until the health department guidelines change.

For more details on the new visitation policy, please visit the Johnson Memorial Health website.