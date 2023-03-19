Search efforts conclude for missing Eaton boy

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — Ground searches for a missing 14-year-old Eaton boy were to conclude at sundown Monday, a deputy chief of the Eaton Police Department says in a video on Facebook.

Scottie Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. March 17 in Eaton, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Deputy Chief Chris Liggett says no new information has come to light. Agencies will meet Tuesday to discuss how to proceed.

Search parties formed last week to look for Morris.

The Eaton Police Department announced Sunday on Facebook that the Indiana State Police are investigating wooded areas, tree lines, and rivers with helicopters and infrared cameras.

The Eaton Police Department also released a statement Sunday morning on Facebook requesting Eaton residents check their security camera footage or doorbell footage for any sign of Morris.

Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.