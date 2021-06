Local

Sewage discharge, dead fish lead to warning for creek in Fishers

The Cheeny Creek bridge on Eller Road near 106th Street is shown in July 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — State authorities are warning people to avoid Cheeney Creek after a discharge of sewage and reports of dead fish.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday issued the warning for the creek near 106th Street and Eller Road. That’s near the Fishers Heritage Park along the White River.

State authorities gave no additional news about their ongoing investigation.