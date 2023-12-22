Shelbyville High School hopes to start new traditions with ‘Lighted Holiday Forest’

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelbyville High School students are looking to continue a new holiday tradition.

For the second year, the school is hosting the Lighted Holiday Forest, which runs on Fridays throughout December.

The holiday light display uses over 20,000 lights and other inflatable decorations.

Ecology Lab manager and science teacher Jack Shoaf says it took about a week to put everything up.

Half the funds will go toward the development of the ecology lab.

“We really want to develop this to become sort of a premier outdoor education area,” Shoaf said. “Not only for our school district, for the whole area. Not too many schools have seven acres of woodlands to work with. We’re just trying to make it accessible for all students.”

The other half of the proceeds will be split among the school’s Latin Club, Earth Club Speech and Debate Team, FFA chapter, and Champions Together.

Students in those clubs helped put up the lights and take admission during designated nights.

Olivia Bowman, a senior at SHS is part of the Latin Club, FFA, and the Speech Team. She says it was fun to put everything together.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful to see kids walk in and be so excited to see all the lights and the inflatables,” Bowman said. “Just knowing that we get to bring families together and raise money for a good cause has just been absolutely heartwarming.”

Champions Together works in conjunction with the Special Olympics to give students with disabilities opportunities to play sports.

Life skills teacher and sponsor Renee Gardner says the community has been so supportive.

“We raise a minimum of $1,500 to Special Olympics,” Gardner said. “[Our funds from the forest] will go toward our Special Olympics of Indiana donation.”

Admission is $5 for individuals or $10 for families, cash only. The Lighted Holiday Forest runs from sunset to 9. p.m. on Friday and Dec. 29.