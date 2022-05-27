Local

Sheriff: Kokomo woman, subject of Indiana Silver Alert, still missing

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for an 80-year-old woman missing from Kokomo.

Betty Stroup, who has dementia, is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police say a verified tip was received stating that Stroup was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday walking west on Morgan Street approaching Indiana 931.

She was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 118 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them and carrying a small black Shih Tzu dog.

A bloodhound has also been brought up from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and a track ensued from Betty’s house all the way downtown Kokomo near the post office before it was lost.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.