Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman missing from Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for an 80-year-old woman missing from Kokomo.

Betty Stroup is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Stroup was last seen at 4:59 a.m. Thursday, according to police. Kokomo is 61 miles north of Indianapolis.

She was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 118 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.