Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman missing from Kokomo

A provided photo of 80-year-old Betty Stroup. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for an 80-year-old woman missing from Kokomo.

Betty Stroup is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Stroup was last seen at 4:59 a.m. Thursday, according to police. Kokomo is 61 miles north of Indianapolis.

She was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 118 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Former aide: Trump reacted with approval to ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants on January 6

National /

Best Life Insurance Companies, Top Life Insurance Plans You Can Trust 2022

Sponsored /

[INSIDER] Credit Saint Review 2022: Company Overview, Cost, and User Credit Repair Reviews

Sponsored /

Best Gold IRA Companies of 2022, Top Precious Metals IRAs Reviewed

Sponsored /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.