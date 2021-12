Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Indianapolis teen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indianapolis teenager, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Cabrini Stott, 15, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 6. just after 2 a.m.

Stott is described as a black female who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds, ISP said. She has Black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.