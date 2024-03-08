Skeletal remains found near Bloomington airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A hiker on Saturday found skeletal remains in a wooded area near the Monroe County Airport, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon.

The release did not provide any details on what time on Saturday the remains were found, but said foul play was not involved.

Investigators were reviewing reports of missing people for leads.

An anthropology team from the University of Indianapolis was assisting with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The airport is located about a mile west of the I-69 interchange for State Road 45.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 812-349-2727.