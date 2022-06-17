Local

Smoother roads ahead, construction crews fill more potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plans to fill more potholes Saturday.

They’re expecting more than 50 employees to work on filling the potholes, along with other road maintenance following this week’s heat wave.

Road maintenance has been limited to morning hours on hot days to ensure the safety of workers. Crews will be taking advantage of the weather Saturday, specifically targeting residential streets.

Indy DPW estimates crews will have filled more than 275,000 potholes since Jan 1. They’ve used more than 5,800 tons of hot-mix asphalt.

Indy DPW encourages motorists to drive with caution and give crews the space they need to work safely.

Drivers should watch for orange barrels and cones, and slow down through construction zones.

Residents can report potholes through the Request Indy website.