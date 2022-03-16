Local

State board revokes Taps and Dolls’ liquor license

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission voted Tuesday to revoke the liquor license of downtown Indy bar Taps and Dolls.

The decision comes after a March 7 hearing of the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board, where it recommended the state deny the bar’s request to renew its liquor license because of safety concerns.

Over the last few years, police have been called to Taps and Dolls and nearby bar Tiki Bob’s to investigate shootings, fights, sexual assaults, and large, unruly crowds.

Sherry Seiwer, president of Downtown Indy, Inc., says Indy Metro Police have been collecting data on the two Meridian Street bars for the past three years and recorded hundreds of incidents between the two establishments.

“IMPD has done a tremendous job gathering all of the criminal activity that has occurred in that area and creating that nexus back to these specific bars,” Seiwert said. “[That means], if there was an arrest made out on South Meridian Street, they could tie it directly back to one of these two bars.”

Seiwert believes one reason Taps and Dolls lost its license is because the owner, Ryan Greb, lied under oath.

“That, coupled with the negative activity, definitely put him in a different light,” Seiwert said.

While Taps and Dolls is losing its liquor license, Tiki Bob’s can remain open. The Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board voted during its March 7 hearing to extend the bar’s liquor license as long as the owners make improvements by the next board meeting.

“They came up with a list of solutions that they would like to employ to enhance that space, as well as the safety of that space,” Seiwert said.

WISH-TV reached out to Taps and Dolls owner Ryan Greb for an interview, but did not hear back.

Tiki Bob’s has from now until September to make changes. That’s when the Marion County Alcoholic Beverage Board meets again.