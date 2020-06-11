State police respond to sticky situation on Interstate 65

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — State police were called to the scene of a “sticky mess” along Interstate-65 near Franklin Thursday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine, a semi that was traveling northbound on I-65 began leaking molasses from its trailer near mile marker 90 some time before 2:30 p.m. That’s near Franklin, south of Indianapolis.

The sticky substance could be seen leaking onto the ramp.

“Good news, well it’s a slow leak,” Sgt. Perrine said on Twitter. “Bad news, it’s a sticky mess and will take a while to clean up.”

Photos of the sticky scene were posted online.

It is unclear how long it will take authorities to clean the mess up.