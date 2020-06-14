Stinesville police lieutenant dies after accident on vacation

STINESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Stinesville police lieutenant died Friday after suffering injuries in a near-drowning while on vacation in Florida.

Lt. Devon Myers was gravely injured on Tuesday and remained on life support until Friday, when he succumbed to his injuries, Stinesville Police Chief David Boone said Saturday night. Stinesville is a town of about 200 people in Monroe County.

Myers had been with Stinesville police since 2016. He retired from the Indiana National Guard and had previously worked in Indianapolis with the Park Rangers and as a resource officer at Emmerich Manual High School, as well as in other communities.

Statement from Stinesville Police Department: