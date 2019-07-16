Teachers’ Treasures opening second location on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An organization dedicated to assisting teachers and students in opening a second Indianapolis location.

According to Teachers’ Treasures, they will be opening a satellite location on the city’s west side in August.

The organization said their new location will open its doors on Aug. 6 at Northwest Middle School in the area of 34th Street and Moeller Road.

Teachers’ Treasures said their research indicates that their new location will help provide 2,400 teachers with supplies in its first year of existence.

Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis-based organization founded in 2000, provides free classroom supplies to teachers.