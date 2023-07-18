The Garage Food Hall named one of country’s best

The Garage Food Hall located off 10th Street and North College Avenue in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ own Garage Food Hall took second on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list for the best food halls in the nation.

The former Coca-Cola bottling plant garage came in just after Tulsa’s Mother Road Market.

The food hall, marked by 20 vendors including Brazilian street food and artisan cocktails, was nominated in June.

Readers voted based on the food hall’s “fantastic eateries and their positive contributions to their communities,” USA Today 10Best said.

The Garage opened in January of 2021.

“We’re a marketplace for locals, transplants, visitors and everyone in between searching for an authentic taste of Indy,” their website says.

The Bottleworks Hotel, which is adjacent to the food hall, is nominated for Best Boutique Hotel in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

To vote, click here. Voting closes August 7.