Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Garage Food Hall named one of country’s best

The Garage Food Hall located off 10th Street and North College Avenue in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ own Garage Food Hall took second on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list for the best food halls in the nation.

The former Coca-Cola bottling plant garage came in just after Tulsa’s Mother Road Market.

The food hall, marked by 20 vendors including Brazilian street food and artisan cocktails, was nominated in June.

Readers voted based on the food hall’s “fantastic eateries and their positive contributions to their communities,” USA Today 10Best said.

The Garage opened in January of 2021.

“We’re a marketplace for locals, transplants, visitors and everyone in between searching for an authentic taste of Indy,” their website says.

The Bottleworks Hotel, which is adjacent to the food hall, is nominated for Best Boutique Hotel in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

To vote, click here. Voting closes August 7.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Taylor Swift symposium coming to...
Indiana News /
Indy Parks to take over...
Local News /
At least 27 bodies found...
International News /
13,000 meet in Indianapolis for...
Focused on Family and Community /
Health Spotlight: A discovery in...
Medical /
Desired books in Marion County...
Multicultural News /
‘Help wanted’: Indianapolis taking applications...
Political News /
Manager of throwing-star gallery calls...
I-Team 8 /