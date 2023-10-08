Tickets going on sale for total eclipse at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Start your engines for something out of this world.

NASA is racing to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for next year’s solar eclipse.

On Sunday afternoon, tickets will go on sale to see the spectacular sight at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The tickets officially go on sale at 3 p.m., exactly six months before the eclipse.

At 3:06 p.m. April 8, organizers say seats at the speedway will be “out of this world” when a total solar eclipse will cross North America and the Circle City will be in the center of the path of totality.

For just $15, people can have the “space day” experience. Indianapolis Motor Speedway says kids 18 and younger can get in free. People can also camp out in Lot 2 for $125 and spend a few days celebrating the outer space event.

Around 25,000 people could view the eclipse from the grandstands next to the Pagoda, perfectly aligned to see the sun disappear. Doug Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, says the mounds on Turn 2 will be another perfect viewing location, as well as the infield.

He told News 8 before the tickets went on sale, “Tickets go on sale today. Our camping goes on sale today. It is exactly six months from the time the total eclipse will come through the state of Indiana, right across the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So, tickets are on sale at 3 o’clock today, just about the 3 minute and 46 second eclipse will take place here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So, tickets are on sale; $15 gets you and you can bring those kids 18 and under for free, get “The Greatest Spectacles” glasses, and then for $125 you can start camping here at Lot 2 and hang out for the weekend and enjoy the total eclipse with us.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will provide the greatest spectacle glasses to keep everyone’s eyes safe during the eclipse. The event also will have special exhibits and, of course, Indy car staples.

NASA has picked Indianapolis as one of only three places to partner with for the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

NASA says it has been more than 800 years since a total eclipse happened in Indianapolis and the next one is 129 years away.

Boles said, “On April 8, that’s when the sun, the moon, and the earth all align and it is going to happen right here. It’s once-in-a-lifetime, won’t happen again for another 129 years, so we are excited to have people come here.”

Back in 2017, a partial eclipse happened in Indiana while other parts of the nation had a total eclipse.

Boles said, “They talk about the number of people who drove hours and hours to be a part of that total eclipse and that is going to happen right here. So we are expecting thousands of people here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to come here and look up to the sky and watch the sun disappear for a little while. Three minutes and 46 seconds and enjoy that here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

A chance to create lifelong race and space fans with a total eclipse at the track.

Visit Indy, the city’s tourism arm, has big plans across the city for the entire week.

The path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse includes Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Visit Indy)

Indianapolis is one of several central Indiana communities planning special viewing events.

White River State Park

An ideal spot for viewing the eclipse, the green space at White River State Park will have a weekend full of activities.

Meet up with community activations and vendors as the city waits for the scientific phenomenon.

With 40 food trucks gathering along the Old Washington Street Bridge, you’ll have ample opportunities to fuel up and get ready for the main event.

Join space and astronomy enthusiasts for out-of-this-world fun!

Learn about the total solar eclipse, how to safely view this phenomenon and enjoy sun, Earth and moon hands-on activities and demonstrations throughout the day.

Find your spot on the front lawn for viewing the solar eclipse, weather dependent.

Celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a rockin’ music festival, food, and festivities in a historic and memorable location.

At 3:06 pm, bask in the moon’s shadow for three and a half minutes, while toasting with champagne across the expansive campus of Newfields.

Learn about what life was like living and working in space from our Hoosier astronaut Mark Brown.

Experience a specialized dance performance created to reflect the theme light and shadow from the dance group UZIMA.

Bust a move with Stella Luna & the Satellites as they create a buzz with today’s current hits, crowd favorites and timeless classics from many different styles of music that provide a variety of exciting sounds.

Experience this once-in-a-millennium solar phenomenon at The Children’s Museum.

Join us for giveaways, activities, and festivities to celebrate the historic event.

Solar viewing glasses will be available—limit one per person while supplies last.

Indianapolis Zoo

Experience the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, with the animals at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Spend the day enjoying spring in full bloom at White River Gardens and learning how animals respond to changes between day and night. It’s “totality” something to roar about!

You can expect space-themed documentaries and Hollywood hits on the big screen at the IMAX Theatre located inside the Indiana State Museum.

City of Lawrence