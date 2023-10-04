Total eclipse at the track: NASA partners with IMS for 2024 solar spectacle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Start your engines for something out of this world! NASA is racing to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for next year’s solar eclipse.

In just about six months, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America and the Circle City will be in the center of the path of totality.

Visit Indy has big plans across the city for the entire week.

“Indy is planning a weekend-long party with gatherings, films, games, special performances, lectures, and more across the city to celebrate space, astronomy, astrology, and anything related to the eclipse,” the organization said.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is NASA’s observation location in the Circle City and the space agency plans to broadcast special eclipse programming live from the track.

An image of a solar eclipse. (Photo by NASA)

At exactly 3:06 p.m. on April 8, seats at the speedway will be “out of this world.”

“We are going to be a NASA-approved location where folks can come in, they can camp, they can hang out and watch the total eclipse,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

NASA says it has been more than 800 years since a total eclipse happened in Indianapolis and the next one is 129 years away.

“On April 8, that’s when the sun, the moon, and the earth all align and it is going to happen right here. It’s once in a lifetime — won’t happen again for another 129 years. So we are excited to have people come here,” Boles said.

Additional solar eclipse events are scheduled in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Visit Indy)

Around 25,000 people will be able to view the eclipse from the grandstands next to the pagoda, perfectly aligned to see the sun disappear. Boles says the mounds on Turn 2 will be another perfect viewing location, as well as the infield.

For just $15 dollars, people can have the “space day” experience. IMS says kids 18 and under get in for free. People can also camp out in Lot 2 for $125 and spend a few days celebrating the outer space event.

IMS will provide the greatest spectacle glasses to keep everyone’s eyes safe during the eclipse. There will be special exhibits and, of course, Indy car staples.

Plans are still in the works on specific NASA and racing events in the lead-up to the eclipse, but IMS is sure the two will make a spectacular scientific pair for such a historic event.

Back in 2017, there was a partial eclipse in Indiana and a total eclipse in other parts of the country. Now the stars aligned for the Indianapolis to be a star city.

“They talk about the number of people who drove hours and hours to be a part of that total eclipse and that is going to happen right here. So we are expecting thousands of people here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to come here and look up to the sky and watch the sun disappear for a little while. Three minutes and 46 seconds and enjoy that here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Boles said.

A chance to create lifelong race and space fans with a total eclipse at the track.

The path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse includes Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Visit Indy)

Visit Indy Eclipse destinations

White River State Park

An ideal spot for viewing the eclipse, the green space at White River State Park will have a weekend full of activities.

Meet up with community activations and vendors as the city waits for the scientific phenomenon.

With 40 food trucks gathering along the Old Washington Street Bridge, you’ll have ample opportunities to fuel up and get ready for the main event.

Join space and astronomy enthusiasts for out-of-this-world fun!

Learn about the total solar eclipse, how to safely view this phenomenon and enjoy sun, Earth and moon hands-on activities and demonstrations throughout the day.

Find your spot on the front lawn for viewing the solar eclipse, weather dependent.

Celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a rockin’ music festival, food, and festivities in a historic and memorable location.

At 3:06 pm, bask in the moon’s shadow for three and a half minutes, while toasting with champagne across the expansive campus of Newfields.

Learn about what life was like living and working in space from our Hoosier astronaut Mark Brown.

Experience a specialized dance performance created to reflect the theme light and shadow from the dance group UZIMA.

Bust a move with Stella Luna & the Satellites as they create a buzz with today’s current hits, crowd favorites and timeless classics from many different styles of music that provide a variety of exciting sounds.

Experience this once-in-a-millennium solar phenomenon at The Children’s Museum.

Join us for giveaways, activities, and festivities to celebrate the historic event.

Solar viewing glasses will be available—limit one per person while supplies last.

Indianapolis Zoo

Experience the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, with the animals at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Spend the day enjoying spring in full bloom at White River Gardens and learning how animals respond to changes between day and night. It’s “totality” something to roar about!

You can expect space-themed documentaries and Hollywood hits on the big screen at the IMAX Theatre located inside the Indiana State Museum.

City of Lawrence