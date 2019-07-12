Tree-climbing competition kicks off in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is once again hosting a tree-climbing competition dubbed the “world’s largest” of its kind.

The sixth annual JAMBO kicked off Friday at Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Rd. It’s free to for spectators.

Dozens of tree-climbing professionals from all over the world will compete in the weekend event hosted by Treestuff.com. Organizers expect 60 arborists to participate in eight challenges, including timed events at 80 feet off the ground and feats requiring them to move logs weighing more than 1,000 pounds.

Funds from the event are donated to the Fallen Families Fund, a nonprofit that supports arborists and families in the arborist industry affected by injury or death on the job.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with food trucks and family activities also available.