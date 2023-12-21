Tyrese Haliburton helps kids score a shopping spree and Pacers tickets

Indiana Pacers mascot Boomer poses for a selfie with one of the children taking part in the 2023 edition of "Haliburton's Holiday Hoopla" hosted by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton on Dec. 21, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers All-Star Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton helped some central Indiana kids score a shopping spree of a lifetime and Pacers tickets.

On Wednesday, he held his annual “Haliburton’s Holiday Hoopla” event. This year, Haliburton teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors and Community Alliance Far Eastside to give 30 kids a Christmas to remember.

Organizers say each child got a $300 gift card to buy Pacers jerseys, sports equipment, clothes, and more. The kids were also given a special pair of shoes picked out just for them.

Before the shopping spree, Haliburton brought the kids dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings. During the meal, he surprised the Community Alliance Far Eastside with 100 tickets for the Pacers game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The Pacers posted a video on Facebook about the slam-dunk event. In the video, Haliburton said, “The best part of this is the smiles I get to see on kid’s faces.”