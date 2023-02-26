Local

Ukrainian refugees, allies mark one year since Russian invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ukrainian refugees now living in central Indiana on Saturday said not a day goes by without thinking of loved ones still facing Russia’s onslaught.

A group of refugees and Indianapolis-area residents gathered at the Indiana War Memorial to mark one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The move marked a dramatic escalation in a conflict that began with Russia’s seizure of Crimea and the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014. According to the UN, at least 8,000 noncombatant civilians have been confirmed killed–the actual number is likely far higher–and nearly 18 million are in need of assistance.

More than 150,000 Ukrainians have fled to the United States since the war began. Allia Haidash arrived in August after fleeing to Poland and then Florida, making contact with a Hoosier she met 20 years ago.

“Every day, you wake up like it’s the 24th of February,” she said. “You always check the news and you always make sure what’s going on and you think about how I can help, what I can do.”

Haidash said her father is still in Ukraine and, like many in that country, is enduring long periods without heat or electricity. She said she recently sent him warm clothing to help him cope.

Haidash and Olga Vakulenko said panic characterized the first days of the war for them. Vakulenko, whose son is now attending college in Kentucky, said it was hard to believe what was happening.

“What Americans need to understand is that Ukrainians are a free nation,” she said. “They never wished war or any conflict over any of its neighbor.”

The war and the experience of fleeing to an unfamiliar country has been especially hard on Katia Kostina. The 17-year-old told News 8 her high school in southwestern Ukraine sent its students home and emptied its dorm in order to accomodate internally-displaced refugees. Kostina said it’s been difficult to adjust to life in the United States, especially at first.

“I did have a few nervous breakdowns. I wanted to go back to see my friends,” she said. “I keep thinking about my family that’s in Ukraine. I keep thinking about my friends in Ukraine.”

All three said they were very grateful for the support of the American people. Haidash and Vakulenko said people offer hugs and words of encouragement whenever they learn they are from Ukraine. The women said they hope to go back to Ukraine once the war ends. Kostina, who is now enrolled as a sophomore in an area high school, said she hopes to stay in the United States for a few years and potentially earn a medical degree, but long term, she wants to return to her native country.

The organization that sponsored the demonstration, Indiana Supports Ukraine, said it plans to hold further events to promote aid to the country. Organizers said they are planning a 5K run to raise money for thermal imaging equipment for the Ukrainian Army.