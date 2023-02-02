Local

Unique calendar celebrates living history in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elders of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood are getting their moment in the spotlight. These “Greatriarchs” are featured in a calendar that’s like the glue that keeps everyone in the community together.

The Greatriarchs are long-term residents of the Martindale-Brightwood and Hillside neighborhoods near the northeast side of Indianapolis. The Harrison Center came up with the term in 2018 to spotlight community members who’ve left their mark and who openly share their experiences.

Martindale-Brightwood has a long history and was founded in the 1870s. It was a blue-collar community, mostly made up of railroad and industrial workers, where African Americans and a mix of white immigrants settled.

Even though much of the neighborhood has changed since the 1870s, there are still multiple generations of families who call Martindale-Brightwood home.

To make the calendar, the Harrison Center and the Greatriarchs collaborate each year with professional artists to create a calendar available for purchase.

In addition to buying the calendar, you can get to know the Greatriarchs by joining the Harrison Center’s weekly sketch sessions every Wednesday

Visit the Harrison Center’s website to learn more about the Greatriarchs.