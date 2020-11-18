US Attorney Josh Minkler announces resignation, to join private law firm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana is resigning.

Minkler’s office announced the move Wednesday morning.

His resignation will become effective on Nov. 21

“Josh Minkler is a devoted public servant who has served the country and the citizens of the Southern District of Indiana with distinction,” said United State Attorney General William Barr. “I thank him for his service, leadership and integrity and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“Josh Minkler has earned praise from people of all political persuasions who are working to keep our cities and our state safe,” said Indiana Senator Todd Young. “I congratulate Josh on his outstanding career in public service, and I wish him the best.”

Trending Headlines

Minkler, who has been a federal prosecutor for 26, years, will join a private law firm in Indianapolis.

Beginning Nov. 22, First Assistant United State Attorney John Childress will become the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.