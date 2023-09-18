USPS needs up to 700 more employees to meet holiday needs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States Post Office is looking to hire up to 700 seasonal workers in Indiana to fill the need during the holiday season.

Susan Wright is a spokesperson for USPS’s Indiana District. She says fall through the end of the year is the busiest time for USPS, and with the increased volume of mail and packages, they need all hands on deck.

“Many people aren’t thinking about the holiday season yet, but the postal service is. In fact, we plan for a successful peak season all year long,” said Wright. “That includes staffing appropriately to deliver the holidays for our customers.”

USPS held a job fair Sunday afternoon, and got over 250 people through the door to learn more about the seasonal work.

“We certainly have delivery positions,” said Wright. “For someone, if that isn’t their cup of tea, we have positions that are in our processing facilities, and also in our delivery units getting the mail and packages ready.”

Janae Robinson is an Indianapolis resident. She said she is hopeful a seasonal job with USPS can turn into a full-time position.

“I do not have a full-time job as of now, but hopefully I will be able to get hired at the post office and I will have one,” said Robinson. “Hopefully, I will continue to keep the job after the seasonal [work].”

Seasonal positions positions start at $19.33 and pay up to $22.13 an hour, but do not have benefits.

“I think that’s pretty good pay,” said Robinson.

Including packages, USPS saw three billion pieces of mail across the country last holiday season.

“Customers are not only sending packages to their friends and loved ones in time for the holidays, they’re ordering online from companies,” said Wright.

USPS’s Indiana District said it will start onboarding seasonal help as soon as possible.

Applicants can filled out the application in person at the job fair, any interested can can learn more on the USPS Careers Page.