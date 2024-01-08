Veganuary: Local doctor encourages exploring plant-based living

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When was the last time you had a meal made only with plant-based ingredients?

Dr. Janel Gordon, a board-certified family, obesity, and lifestyle medicine expert and certified Culinary Coach, is urging individuals to explore the world of plant-based living in January. Advocates of this dietary choice are using this month to encourage people to give it a try.

.Joined by News 8’s Amicia Ramsey, Dr. Gordon showcased meals for “Veganuary,” an annual challenge for people to abstain from meat, dairy, and ultra-processed foods.

Gordon brought along a series of vegan meals, including a tofu scramble, chickpea tuna salad sandwich, lentil spaghetti, and black bean brownies.

Beyond the flavors, Dr. Gordon shared some of the health benefits associated with taking a more plant-based lifestyle.

While not everyone may be ready to fully adopt a vegan lifestyle, Gordon

The American College of Lifestyle Medicine’s Dietary Spectrum, known as the “My Plate,” recommends a predominantly plant-based eating plan.

ACLM recommends an eating plan based predominantly on a variety of minimally processed vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Which can decrease the risk of obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

The ACLM says most Americans have poor nutritional habits that can increase the risk of chronic disease and lead to death.

As the month unfolds, many can use “Veganuary” as an opportunity to explore a whole plant-based diet, guided by the principles Dr. Gordon shared for a healthier and more sustainable way of living.

Gordon says you should always consult with your doctor before making diet changes.