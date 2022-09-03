Local

Videos captures Neo-Nazis marching streets in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia .

Patriot Front posted on Telegram about marching in Indianapolis. According to their website, Indiana is one of their most active states. They’ve also posted images of recent activity in Noblesville.

Brendan Bow provided News 8 with a video of the march. The video has 340,000 views.

News 8’s Adam Pinsker set up an interview with Democratic Secretary of State candidate, Destiny Wells. When the march happened, Wells was only a couple blocks away at the LaborFest, a rally put on by pro-union groups on Monument Circle. She says she’s calling on the state’s Republican leadership to condemn Patriot Front.

“As an attorney who has dealt with civil rights law, of course they have a first amendment right, but lets think about this. We talk about the days when the KKK used to march down the streets of Indiana, and we have distanced ourselves from that moment in time. I would say we have boomeranged back, where we have those same elements of hate,” Wells said.

Brendan Bow, the citizen who captured the video of the march happening, told News 8 he’s embarrassed that Patriot Front came to Indianapolis.

“Frankly, I think it’s embarrassing were still dealing with these issues. Having armed people in the streets trying to intimidate minorities, and trying to intimidate people around them, [and] too scared to even show their face. I think it’s a level of cowardness and backwardness that shouldn’t be there,” Bow said.

News 8 contacted a spokesperson for Mayor Joe Hogsett and asked if Patriot Front had a permit to march, and if the mayor had any comment. Both the mayor and the spokesperson have not yet responded.

🤡🤡🤡🤡

Watch out for the Nazis downtown, Indy

🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/bhwrCbKE01 — Brendan Bow (@pope_brendictus) September 3, 2022