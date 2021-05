Local

Virtual career fair for diverse, minority candidates set for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – DiversityX is holding a virtual career fair focused on minorities, the LGTBQ community and people with disabilities.

Organizers says they want to help put Indianapolis back to work.

According to DiversityX, more than 25 employers will be in attendance, including Walmart and Apple.

It’s scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The virtual diversity career fair is free to attend. However, registration is required.

