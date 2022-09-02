Local

Market District plans Westfield supermarket near Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Giant Eagle hopes to open a new Market District supermarket in Westfield near Grand Park.

The company has submitted plans to the city for a nearly 50,000 square-foot facility north of State Road 32 along Grand Park Boulevard.

It will be part of the Wheeler Landing Development District. The company has not announced a potential opening date for the store.

“We have enjoyed positive feedback from area guests since introducing Market District and GetGo to the Indianapolis community in 2014,” a company spokesperson told WISH-TV in a statement. “While we are excited for the potential opportunity to expand our Market District presence in the market, we are in the very early stages of the process and do not have any additional detail to share about the Westfield site at this time.”

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission is set to review the plans at its meeting on September 6.

(Photos Provided/(Photo Provided/Market District Wheeler Landing)