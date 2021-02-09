Woman has emergency birth 1 month early after dog attack

VIEWER WARNING: Some of the images in this video may be difficult to see.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A pregnant woman was viciously attacked by a dog, leaving her badly hurt and forcing her to give birth early.

Jamie Crohn’s family is asking for help.

The attack happened Jan. 5 in Brazil, Indiana. Her family said she almost lost her hand that day.

Jamie’s stepmother, Sharon Crohn, said her stepdaughter is recovering at IU Methodist Hospital after the dog attacked her in her own backyard. The attack left her with two long gashes on her arm and nerve damage.

“He was pulling on her, trying to grab her. He kept pulling on her until his teeth got to her wrist,” said Sharon Crohn.

Jamie Crohn, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the attack, noticed the stray dog approaching her two kids. It was attempting to pick a fight with her dog.

She immediately stepped in. While trying to get them all inside, the dog saw an opportunity and took it. He latched onto her arm. The attack seemed to never end.

“She said she laid there until he gave up and then he started to lick the blood on the ground,” said Sharon Crohn.

Jamie Crohn was rushed to a hospital, where she quickly learned she needed an emergency cesarean section after her baby’s heart rate had dropped. She delivered a healthy baby girl.



“She try’s to look at the positive and believes it was God’s way of saying it was time for Calli to come out,” said Sharon Crohn.

Sharon Crohn started a fundraiser to help Jamie pay her bills while she recovers. She’s hoping to raise as much money as she can. Crohn said Jamie’s road to recovery is far from over.



“She’s traumatized. She’ll call me and say, ‘I can’t sleep; when I close my eyes, all I can see is that mouth on my arm,'” said Sharon Crohn.

Because the attack was so shocking, Jamie Crohn hasn’t managed to give a good description of the dog. That’s why her family is asking the community to be on the lookout.

“Be very aware of your surroundings. If you see stray dogs, you’re not helping anyone if you’re not reporting them. You can help that dog, too,” said Crohn.

To find more information on how you can help Jamie and her family, click here.