Woman rescued from house fire in Columbus

Columbus, Indiana, Fire Department was called just after 4:40 p.m. June 17, 2021, to a fire in the front bedroom of a single-story home in the 200 block of South Hinman Street. (Photo Provided/Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman’s condition was unknown after she was rescued Thursday afternoon from a house fire, Columbus Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the front bedroom of a single-story home in the 200 block of South Hinman Street. That’s south of the intersection of State Road 46 and Central Avenue.

Crews arrived to survey the fire and learned from two males who had safely escaped that the woman, who cannot walk and was in a mechanical life, was trapped. She was in a rear bedroom of the home amid heavy smoke and extreme heat. The woman, who was not identified, showed signs of smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.

The fire was put out about 15 minutes after crews arrived. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Two cats died in the fire.

