‘You’ve Earned It’ campaign offers Hoosiers downtown staycation deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visit Indy has launched a new campaign to encourage people who are adjusting their travel plans to stay closer to home during the COVID-19 crisis and draw more people back downtown.

It’s called the “You’ve Earned It” campaign, Indiana residents can get up to 50% off hotel stays at nearly 30 hotels in Indianapolis from now through Labor Day.

“We’ve all been at home and we’ve been cooped up for so long,” said Nate Swick, Communications Manager of Visit Indy. “You earned a little staycation.”

Top-rated places to stay, including the Hampton Inn Downtown, The Westin, Hyatt Regency, Hilton and Hyatt Place will all be offering for rates under $100 a night, with a goal of keeping people healthy.

“We’re ready to welcome visitors back to the city safely,” Swick said. “Not only are hotels opening up again, but all the cultural attractions across the city are reopening their doors again.”

With places like the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Zoo and Newfields opening their outdoor campus, Swick hopes the campaign will draw people back to the city and give people a chance to have a nice getaway; even while staying home.

“Now that we’re back up and running again, it’s going to make a great end to the summer,” Swick said.