Man dead, woman injured after car fails to yield, hits motorcycle

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Saturday afternoon crash involving a car and a motorcycle has left a man dead, and a woman in the hospital. 

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, two people on a motorcycle were traveling east on Sagamore Parkway when they came through the intersection at Paramount Drive. A car was turning left into the Avenue South Apartments and hit the motorcycle.

Deputies said both vehicles had a green light, but the car failed to yield, causing it to crash into the motorcycle, which ejected both passengers.

The driver of the motorcycle, 60-year-old John Crowell, was pronounced dead, while the passenger, 52-year-old Shari Crowell, was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Authorities said on Saturday that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash. 

