Man injured after crashing into Franciscan Health hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was hurt after his car on Wednesday afternoon crashed into a small entrance at a hospital on the city’s southeast side. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on the west side of Franciscan Health Indianapolis, just southeast of Emerson Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. Emergency room doctors and nurses went immediately to give aid to the man, said hospital spokesman Joe Stuteville. The man’s injuries required him to be taken by ambulance to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for further emergency care. Stuteville did not have information about the extent of the man’s injuries. The hospital received no visible damage after the Honda Accord crashed into the facility, Stuteville said. He said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the crash.