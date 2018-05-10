Man killed in Howard County two-vehicle crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was killed in a Howard County crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to the 4000 block of East US 35 just after 10 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Officers say 2008 Red Ford Focus, driven by 58-year-old Donald Smith, was traveling westbound on US 35 when it apparently crossed the centerline and into the path of an eastbound 2016 Peterbuilt tractor trailer, driven by 57-year-old John Jones.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced Smith dead on scene. Jones was unharmed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.