Martinsville man charged, accused of crashing ORV while drunk and injuring passenger

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Martinsville man is facing criminal charges for crashing an off road vehicle while driving drunk and seriously injuring a passenger, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Bobby Walker, 53, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and one felony count of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

On Aug. 6, first responders were sent to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County on reports of a serious ORV accident with injuries. That’s east of State Road 39 and about four miles north of Bradford Woods, or 9 miles northwest of Martinsville.

Investigators found Walker was driving an ORV in a wooded area while drunk and hit a tree. The crash caused his passenger to be ejected and have several serious injuries.