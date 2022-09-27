Medical

Indiana researcher warns of harmful chemicals hidden in school uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some children are being exposed to harmful chemicals woven in their school uniforms, one Indiana researcher warns.

Dr. Marta Venier, associate professor at Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, found certain water and stain resistant blazers, slacks, skirts and other items worn by students are abundant with polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or ‘forever chemicals.’

Certain shampoos, cosmetics and cleaning products also contain varying levels of PFAS. However, Venier tells News 8 she is particularly concerned about children because of the source of exposure.

“The issue here is that children wear uniforms for a long time everyday,” she said. “Probably at least 8 hours. The chemicals can get transferred from the clothing through their skin and get into their bodies. They can also breathe them in from the pants or shirts or whatever uniform they are wearing.”

Long-term exposure to PFAS is associated with cancer, fertility problems and a compromised immune system.

Not all uniforms contain PFAS, Venier says. Only the ones labeled stain or water resistant.

To limit your child’s exposure, she recommends parents wash uniforms frequently or consider buying them secondhand.