Medical

The do’s and don’ts of walking with your partner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walking with a spouse or a partner can be one of the most enjoyable activities couples can do together. However, there may be some drawbacks.

Those drawbacks could be slowing you down thus negating any health benefits you would have otherwise gained from your stroll.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Libby Richards, Ph.D., physical activity researcher at Purdue University. Richards discussed her new research about the physical and psychological health benefits as well as the drawbacks associated with walking with a partner.

She also provided some tips on how to get the most out of each walk with your companion.

Click the video to learn more.