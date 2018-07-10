Missing Indianapolis man found dead in Wabash County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man first reported missing in June has been identified by the Indiana State Police after his body was found in Wabash County.

On June 28, 2018 state police investigators were notified by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department of a body found by a fisherman on Indiana Department of Natural Resources property near County Road 450 W and Old Slocum Trail in Wabash County.

Through the course of their investigation, state troopers identified the body of 20-year-old Alexis Serrano of Indianapolis.

Serrano’s family reported him missing to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on June 6, after he had not been seen or heard from since June 2.

This investigation is being handled as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police in Peru at (800) 382-0689 (inside the state of Indiana only) or (765) 473-6666.

WISH-TV first reported the story June 26.