Mom goes viral for elaborate bath time themes

by: Kayla Sullivan
ReelTok with Kayla: Chelsy McMaryion doesn’t just give her kid a bath, she gives him a whole themed experience! Her bath time videos have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram.

McMaryion said it all started when she went on Amazon to find some ways to make her child’s bath time more special. Then she started posting it online to share her findings with friends and family. She said she never expected they would blow up like this! The under the sea video has more than 44 million views but she has several others. She gets commission off toys people buy using her links.

As a stay at home mom, McMaryion said this helps her family financially and makes up for the fact she doesn’t have a job outside the home.

