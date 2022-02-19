News

More than 1,000 rodents found in Family Dollar distribution facility

A Family Dollar store is seen in Orlando, Florida on March 6, 2019, the day that Dollar Tree announced it will close up to 390 Family Dollar stores and rebrand about 200 stores as Dollar Tree stores, as Dollar Tree reported a $2.3 billion loss. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,000 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility in January.

Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces and dead birds.

The FDA said it is working with Family Dollar to begin a voluntary recall of affected products.

Those products include food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications that were purchased in January or February from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis fills 22,000 potholes so far in 2022

Local /

$98M project includes turning Michigan Left at 96th, Allisonville into roundabout

Local /

The Zone scoreboard for Feb. 18, 2022

High School - The Zone /

Giant strawberry sets Guinness World Record

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.